Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA Purchases 3,677 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA boosted its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 342,721 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,677 shares during the quarter. Fiserv accounts for 2.9% of Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA owned 0.05% of Fiserv worth $38,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 33.6% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,839,000 after buying an additional 7,047 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 10.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $936,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 158.2% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 963 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Fiserv in the first quarter valued at $1,095,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv in the first quarter valued at $357,000. 89.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Fiserv Stock Performance

FI traded up $0.68 on Friday, hitting $144.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,095,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,529,763. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.84. The firm has a market cap of $86.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.91. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.99 and a 12 month high of $145.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 15.16%. Fiserv’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. Analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.63 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $133.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 8th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $127.00 to $126.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $152.39.

Get Our Latest Report on Fiserv

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Fiserv news, Vice Chairman Christopher M. Foskett sold 25,429 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $3,432,915.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,184,775. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Fiserv news, Vice Chairman Christopher M. Foskett sold 25,429 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $3,432,915.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,184,775. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Kenneth Best sold 9,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total transaction of $1,165,095.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,913,102.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 311,038 shares of company stock valued at $41,389,939. Company insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.