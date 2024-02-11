Nicollet Investment Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Nicollet Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,351 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. ServiceNow accounts for approximately 1.8% of Nicollet Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Nicollet Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $4,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ServiceNow during the third quarter valued at $28,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in ServiceNow during the second quarter valued at $29,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in ServiceNow during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its position in ServiceNow by 125.0% during the third quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 63 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ServiceNow during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at ServiceNow

In related news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 275 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $654.00, for a total value of $179,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,581,270. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other ServiceNow news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 69 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $633.78, for a total transaction of $43,730.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 4,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,677,720.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $654.00, for a total transaction of $179,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,581,270. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,575 shares of company stock valued at $6,602,686 in the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ServiceNow Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:NOW traded up $13.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $812.94. The stock had a trading volume of 909,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,261,643. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $405.37 and a one year high of $815.32. The company has a market capitalization of $166.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.66, a PEG ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $726.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $634.45.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 11.85%. ServiceNow’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NOW. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $675.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $750.00 to $830.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $750.00 to $820.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $657.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $750.93.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

