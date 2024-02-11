Nicollet Investment Management Inc. Grows Position in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

Nicollet Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Free Report) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,012 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Valmont Industries were worth $1,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VMI. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 94,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,717,000 after purchasing an additional 20,532 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 151.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,294,000 after purchasing an additional 13,292 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 253.0% during the 3rd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 3,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 2,684 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 53.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 5,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 2,041 shares during the period. 84.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on VMI shares. TheStreet cut Valmont Industries from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Valmont Industries from $264.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Northcoast Research cut Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. DA Davidson upgraded Valmont Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $230.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.00.

Valmont Industries Stock Performance

VMI traded up $2.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $238.35. 183,288 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 134,977. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.01, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.05. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $188.63 and a 1-year high of $335.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $228.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $231.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Valmont Industries Profile

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells metal products in the United States, Australia, Brazil, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Infrastructure and Agriculture. It manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite, and hybrid structures for lighting, transportation, and telecommunications equipment, as well as electrical transmission, distribution, substations, and renewable energy generation equipment; and provides coatings services to preserve metal products.

Further Reading

