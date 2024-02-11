Nicollet Investment Management Inc. Purchases 115 Shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Nicollet Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,788 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $1,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in United Therapeutics by 61.4% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 163 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in United Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in United Therapeutics by 49.6% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 196 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in United Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its stake in United Therapeutics by 24.0% during the second quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 248 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $318.00 to $314.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $290.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $308.00 price target (up from $307.00) on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, United Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $301.44.

United Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of UTHR stock traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $212.34. The stock had a trading volume of 254,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,580. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.98 billion, a PE ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 0.52. United Therapeutics Co. has a twelve month low of $204.44 and a twelve month high of $261.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $225.47 and its 200 day moving average is $227.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.65 and a quick ratio of 4.51.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.89, for a total transaction of $1,433,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,743,135.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other United Therapeutics news, Director Nilda Mesa sold 605 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.90, for a total value of $148,164.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,698 shares in the company, valued at $1,395,440.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.89, for a total value of $1,433,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,743,135.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,605 shares of company stock valued at $7,676,365. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Remunity Pump, a small, lightweight, durable pump and separate controller; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

See Also

