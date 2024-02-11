Nicollet Investment Management Inc. Purchases 206 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Nicollet Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,156 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SWKS. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.6% in the second quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 15,595 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.5% in the second quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 20,640 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,285,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 4.7% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,083 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 4.2% in the second quarter. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,460 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,774 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Reza Kasnavi sold 3,873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.09, for a total transaction of $345,045.57. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,367 shares in the company, valued at $2,170,856.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Reza Kasnavi sold 3,873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.09, for a total transaction of $345,045.57. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,367 shares in the company, valued at $2,170,856.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 3,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $350,790.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,323 shares in the company, valued at $1,905,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,351 shares of company stock worth $1,193,213. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SWKS traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $105.05. The stock had a trading volume of 1,525,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,267,429. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.62. The company has a market capitalization of $16.83 billion, a PE ratio of 18.63, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.40. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.06 and a twelve month high of $122.45. The company has a current ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.02. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 19.48% and a return on equity of 18.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 48.23%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SWKS shares. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.10.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

