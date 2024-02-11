Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG) Expected to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $1.50 Per Share

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 6th. Zacks Research analyst N. Choudhury now forecasts that the company will earn $1.50 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.67. The consensus estimate for Northern Oil and Gas’ current full-year earnings is $6.71 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Northern Oil and Gas’ FY2024 earnings at $6.49 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a report on Friday, January 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Bank of America lowered shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Shares of NYSE NOG opened at $32.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Northern Oil and Gas has a 12 month low of $25.56 and a 12 month high of $43.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.13.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 259.2% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Northern Oil and Gas during the second quarter worth $31,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Northern Oil and Gas during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 1,349.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 305.9% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 927 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, President Adam A. Dirlam sold 1,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.62, for a total value of $52,367.04. Following the transaction, the president now owns 58,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,188,731.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Nicholas L. O’grady sold 3,750 shares of Northern Oil and Gas stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.63, for a total transaction of $133,612.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 220,825 shares in the company, valued at $7,867,994.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Adam A. Dirlam sold 1,392 shares of Northern Oil and Gas stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.62, for a total transaction of $52,367.04. Following the sale, the president now owns 58,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,188,731.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,772 shares of company stock valued at $209,680. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Northern Oil and Gas’s payout ratio is 20.59%.

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

