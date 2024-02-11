Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Sold by Kensington Investment Counsel LLC

Kensington Investment Counsel LLC decreased its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 9.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 957 shares during the quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Novartis in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. raised its position in Novartis by 49.5% in the second quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Novartis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Novartis by 118.1% in the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Novartis in the second quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Novartis Stock Performance

NYSE:NVS opened at $101.03 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.30. The company has a market cap of $214.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Novartis AG has a 52 week low of $79.98 and a 52 week high of $108.78.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $11.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.69 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 29.90% and a net margin of 29.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on NVS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. HSBC downgraded shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $114.00 price target for the company.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. It offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

