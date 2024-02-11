Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Shares Bought by Rock Point Advisors LLC

Rock Point Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 100.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NVO. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 79.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Citizens National Bank Trust Department lifted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.0% in the third quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 55.3% during the second quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. 6.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVO traded up $2.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $121.20. 5,294,473 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,886,483. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $105.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.45. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1-year low of $67.66 and a 1-year high of $121.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $543.89 billion, a PE ratio of 44.81, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.41.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.664 per share. This is a positive change from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 22nd. This represents a yield of 0.9%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.92%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NVO shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Novo Nordisk A/S from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. UBS Group started coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on Novo Nordisk A/S from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.25.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Rare Disease. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, glucagon, needles, and other chronic diseases.

