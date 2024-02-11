Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) PT Lowered to $60.00 at TD Securities

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by TD Securities from $67.00 to $60.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on NTR. Raymond James cut Nutrien from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price target for the company from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, January 12th. CIBC decreased their price objective on Nutrien from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Nutrien from $86.00 to $80.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Nutrien from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Nutrien from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $72.84.

NYSE NTR opened at $49.11 on Thursday. Nutrien has a fifty-two week low of $48.29 and a fifty-two week high of $83.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.29 billion, a PE ratio of 11.34, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.98.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nutrien by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,052,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,114,905,000 after buying an additional 332,190 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Nutrien by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 14,708,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,374,000 after acquiring an additional 214,299 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Nutrien by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 13,331,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,381,000 after acquiring an additional 239,578 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its position in Nutrien by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 10,057,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,121,000 after acquiring an additional 131,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nutrien by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 9,520,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,313,000 after buying an additional 258,244 shares in the last quarter. 62.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate segments. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products. The Nitrogen segment offers ammonia, urea, urea ammonium nitrate, industrial grade ammonium nitrate, and ammonium sulfate.

