Oasis Network Market Cap Reaches $797.77 Million (ROSE)

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 11th. In the last seven days, Oasis Network has traded down 1.9% against the US dollar. Oasis Network has a total market cap of $797.77 million and approximately $44.04 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Oasis Network token can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000247 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,513.38 or 0.05222072 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001137 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.98 or 0.00083061 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.20 or 0.00027434 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.58 or 0.00013678 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.08 or 0.00020951 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00006473 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0781 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0880 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000366 BTC.

About Oasis Network

ROSE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,713,599,876 tokens. The official website for Oasis Network is oasisprotocol.org. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis Network (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis Network has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 6,713,599,876 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis Network is 0.12248078 USD and is up 0.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 121 active market(s) with $47,668,585.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

Oasis Network Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oasis Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oasis Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

