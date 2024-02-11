Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Shares Sold by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL decreased its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 232,278 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 441 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $17,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in OMC. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 141.3% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 304 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 1,326.1% in the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 328 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 1,805.9% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 324 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its position in Omnicom Group by 102.4% during the second quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 338 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. 92.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Omnicom Group Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of OMC stock opened at $84.59 on Friday. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.20 and a 1 year high of $99.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Omnicom Group Announces Dividend

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.04. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 39.07%. The company had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 21st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is presently 40.46%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OMC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $113.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Macquarie raised shares of Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Omnicom Group from $106.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Omnicom Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.22.

About Omnicom Group

(Free Report)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and brand consulting, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

Read More

