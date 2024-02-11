OneMain (NYSE:OMF) PT Raised to $57.00 at JMP Securities

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Free Report) had its target price increased by JMP Securities from $53.00 to $57.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Northland Securities lowered OneMain from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Barclays initiated coverage on OneMain in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an overweight rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on OneMain from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. TD Cowen started coverage on OneMain in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. They set an outperform rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on OneMain from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $50.85.

Get OneMain alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on OneMain

OneMain Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:OMF opened at $44.78 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.50. OneMain has a 12-month low of $32.79 and a 12-month high of $50.02. The firm has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.42, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.67.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $913.90 million. OneMain had a return on equity of 21.25% and a net margin of 14.04%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that OneMain will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OneMain Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.93%. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.19%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OneMain

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OMF. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in OneMain during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of OneMain in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of OneMain in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of OneMain by 129.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of OneMain by 49.9% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. 79.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OneMain Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards and insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for OneMain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneMain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.