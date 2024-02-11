ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) Lifted to “Buy” at Seaport Res Ptn

Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Bank of America upgraded shares of ONEOK from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $72.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, December 4th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of ONEOK from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of ONEOK from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ONEOK currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $75.91.

Get ONEOK alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on OKE

ONEOK Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of ONEOK stock opened at $69.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.22 billion, a PE ratio of 12.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.64. ONEOK has a twelve month low of $55.91 and a twelve month high of $72.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $69.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

ONEOK declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, January 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the utilities provider to buy up to 4.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

ONEOK Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 30th will be given a dividend of $0.99 per share. This is a positive change from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 29th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.74%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is 72.66%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total value of $56,232.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,768,074.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OKE. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,237,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,757,405,000 after buying an additional 5,525,010 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,311,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,858,320,000 after purchasing an additional 285,789 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 118,109.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,562,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,482,363,000 after purchasing an additional 22,543,516 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,292,341 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $843,133,000 after purchasing an additional 3,636,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,408,725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $871,341,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153,295 shares in the last quarter. 68.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ONEOK Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.