Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.00-$1.20 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $215-$230 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $217.62 million. Onto Innovation also updated its Q1 2024 guidance to 1.000-1.200 EPS.

Shares of ONTO traded up $15.25 on Friday, hitting $180.01. 943,814 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 408,554. Onto Innovation has a 1 year low of $76.01 and a 1 year high of $180.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $152.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.17 and a beta of 1.39.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $219.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.06 million. Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 14.85%. The business’s revenue was down 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Onto Innovation will post 4.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Benchmark upped their price objective on Onto Innovation from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. B. Riley upped their price target on Onto Innovation from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Onto Innovation from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Onto Innovation from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Onto Innovation has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $164.50.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ONTO. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Onto Innovation by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,538,842 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $354,762,000 after buying an additional 87,051 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,891,994 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $128,826,000 after acquiring an additional 239,310 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 3.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,687,670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $148,312,000 after acquiring an additional 58,146 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Onto Innovation by 55.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,666,438 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $116,217,000 after purchasing an additional 592,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG grew its stake in Onto Innovation by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,300,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $112,957,000 after purchasing an additional 120,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.78% of the company’s stock.

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs macro defect inspection and 2D/3D optical metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software worldwide. It offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements; and process control software portfolio that includes solutions for standalone tools, groups of tools, and enterprise-or factory-wide suites.

