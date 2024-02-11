Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Bought by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust grew its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,838 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,706 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Oracle were worth $7,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its position in Oracle by 445.5% during the second quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its position in Oracle by 1,268.0% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 342 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Oracle during the third quarter worth $45,000. IMA Wealth Inc. increased its position in Oracle by 30.5% during the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 428 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Oracle during the second quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director George H. Conrades sold 2,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total transaction of $264,492.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,029,023.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 16,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.02, for a total value of $1,728,126.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,686,421.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director George H. Conrades sold 2,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total transaction of $264,492.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,029,023.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $116.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $320.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.84, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $82.04 and a fifty-two week high of $127.54.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.05 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 703.26%. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 11th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.20%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ORCL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Oracle from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Oracle from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Oracle from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Oracle from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ORCL

Oracle Company Profile

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.