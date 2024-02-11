Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) Now Covered by Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Organogenesis’ FY2023 earnings at $0.06 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.05 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Organogenesis from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. BTIG Research increased their target price on Organogenesis from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th.

ORGO stock opened at $3.65 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.07. Organogenesis has a 1-year low of $1.79 and a 1-year high of $4.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $481.95 million, a PE ratio of 36.50 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $108.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.75 million. Organogenesis had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 4.83%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Organogenesis will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

In other Organogenesis news, major shareholder Albert Erani sold 197,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.37, for a total value of $864,914.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 59,025,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,939,713.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 34.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ORGO. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Organogenesis by 245.7% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 4,275 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Organogenesis in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Organogenesis during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Organogenesis during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Organogenesis in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 39.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Organogenesis Holdings Inc, a regenerative medicine company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes solutions for the advanced wound care, and surgical and sports medicine markets in the United States. The company's advanced wound care products include Affinity, an amniotic membrane wound covering in which viable cells growth factors/cytokines, and ECM proteins in the native tissue are preserved; Novachor, a chorion membrane wound covering in which viable cells, growth factors/cytokines, and ECM proteins are preserved; Apligraf, a bioengineered living cell therapy that produce spectrum of cytokines and growth factors; Dermagraft, a bioengineered product that produces human collagen, ECM, proteins, and cytokines; NuShield, a wound covering amnion and chorion membranes for spongy/intermediate layer intact; and PuraPly, a antimicrobial barrier that enables conformability and fluid drainage.

