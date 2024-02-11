ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC) CEO Sells $169,170.96 in Stock

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC – Get Free Report) CEO Jacob Chacko sold 13,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.12, for a total value of $169,170.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 794,586 shares in the company, valued at $9,630,382.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

On Friday, December 15th, Jacob Chacko sold 14,539 shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.58, for a total value of $124,744.62.

Shares of ORIC stock opened at $12.66 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.19. ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.09 and a 52-week high of $12.97.

A number of brokerages have commented on ORIC. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, January 8th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.86.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alkeon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,479,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,050,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Prosight Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 78.7% in the 2nd quarter. Prosight Management LP now owns 2,761,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,429,000 after buying an additional 1,216,468 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 44.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,588,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,663,000 after buying an additional 791,843 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 273.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,575,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,984,000 after buying an additional 1,884,767 shares during the period. Finally, VR Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $16,629,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for treatment of cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage product candidates include ORIC-533, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of CD73 being developed for resistance to chemotherapy- and immunotherapy-based treatment regimens; ORIC-944, an allosteric inhibitor of the polycomb repressive complex 2 for prostate cancer; and ORIC-114, a brain penetrant orally bioavailable irreversible inhibitor designed to selectively target epidermal growth factor receptor and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 with high potency towards exon 20 insertion mutations.

