ORIX (NYSE:IX) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of ORIX (NYSE:IX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded ORIX from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd.

ORIX Trading Up 0.7 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ORIX

Shares of ORIX stock opened at $101.39 on Thursday. ORIX has a 12-month low of $79.64 and a 12-month high of $101.56. The stock has a market cap of $23.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $94.61 and its 200-day moving average is $92.99.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in ORIX by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in ORIX by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in ORIX by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Mariner LLC raised its stake in ORIX by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 6,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its stake in ORIX by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 4,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

ORIX Company Profile

ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services in Japan, the United States, Asia, Europe, Australasia, and the Middle East. The company's Corporate Financial Services and Maintenance Leasing segment is involved in the finance and fee; leasing and rental of automobiles, electronic measuring instruments, and ICT-related equipment businesses; and provision of life insurance and environment and energy-related products and services.

