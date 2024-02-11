Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR) PT Raised to C$28.50

Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR – Free Report) had its target price lifted by CIBC from C$27.00 to C$28.50 in a report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

OR has been the subject of several other reports. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$23.00 to C$22.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 15th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 15th. TD Securities reduced their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$26.00 to C$21.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$25.00 to C$24.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$25.15.

Shares of TSE OR opened at C$19.70 on Wednesday. Osisko Gold Royalties has a one year low of C$15.42 and a one year high of C$24.42. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 89.55, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$19.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$18.17.

Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$62.07 million for the quarter. Osisko Gold Royalties had a net margin of 16.89% and a return on equity of 2.38%. As a group, analysts predict that Osisko Gold Royalties will post 0.6180534 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 15th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.09%.

In other news, Director Michael David Saynor Spencer sold 4,900 shares of Osisko Gold Royalties stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$19.15, for a total transaction of C$93,835.00. In other news, Senior Officer André Le Bel sold 13,300 shares of Osisko Gold Royalties stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$20.05, for a total transaction of C$266,665.00. Also, Director Michael David Saynor Spencer sold 4,900 shares of Osisko Gold Royalties stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$19.15, for a total value of C$93,835.00. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on offtake; royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

