Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Stock Position Raised by Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 9.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,047 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $1,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 61.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 55 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 1,071.4% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 82 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. 85.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PANW shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $280.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Susquehanna started coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “positive” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $289.15.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Palo Alto Networks news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 30,678 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.15, for a total value of $8,164,949.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 866,395 shares in the company, valued at $230,591,029.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.59, for a total value of $12,896,550.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 185,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,081,340.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 30,678 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.15, for a total transaction of $8,164,949.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 866,395 shares in the company, valued at $230,591,029.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 419,426 shares of company stock worth $119,134,439. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock traded up $9.88 on Friday, hitting $376.90. The company had a trading volume of 3,500,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,968,756. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $162.81 and a twelve month high of $380.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $317.23 and a 200-day moving average of $269.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 214.15, a P/E/G ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.26.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The network technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 48.58%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. Equities analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

(Free Report)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.