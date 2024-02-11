Pathstone Family Office LLC Grows Position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 161.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 69,725 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,015 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $2,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in Williams Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Williams Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co grew its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 300.0% during the second quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 85.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Williams Companies Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE WMB opened at $34.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.26, a PEG ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.79. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.80 and a 52-week high of $37.45.

Williams Companies Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $0.475 dividend. This is a positive change from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.58%. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is presently 80.27%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WMB shares. Mizuho upped their target price on Williams Companies from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Barclays upped their target price on Williams Companies from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.50.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

Featured Articles

