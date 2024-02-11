Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Sold by Investment House LLC

Investment House LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 166,657 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,205 shares during the quarter. Paychex comprises about 1.5% of Investment House LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Investment House LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $19,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Paychex during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,311,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Paychex during the 2nd quarter valued at $8,123,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in Paychex in the 2nd quarter worth $5,940,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Paychex by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,591,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $178,040,000 after acquiring an additional 142,656 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in Paychex by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 272,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,517,000 after acquiring an additional 40,515 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 16,031 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.79, for a total value of $1,920,353.49. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,383 shares in the company, valued at $644,829.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Paychex news, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 16,031 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.79, for a total value of $1,920,353.49. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,383 shares in the company, valued at $644,829.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Mark Anthony Bottini sold 15,481 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.53, for a total transaction of $1,865,924.93. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 82,690 shares in the company, valued at $9,966,625.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of PAYX traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $123.03. 1,714,784 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,636,815. Paychex, Inc. has a one year low of $104.09 and a one year high of $129.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $121.81 and a 200 day moving average of $119.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.34, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.95.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.01. Paychex had a net margin of 31.62% and a return on equity of 46.37%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. Paychex’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paychex announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Friday, January 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to purchase up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 13th will be issued a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 12th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.11%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PAYX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $134.00 to $126.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Paychex from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Paychex in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $123.00 target price (down from $132.00) on shares of Paychex in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.17.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

