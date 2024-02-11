Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) Price Target Raised to $190.00

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYCFree Report) had its price objective raised by Piper Sandler from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer reissued a market perform rating on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Bank of America lowered Paycom Software from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $330.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. BTIG Research started coverage on Paycom Software in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Paycom Software from $320.00 to $190.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $262.33.

Paycom Software Stock Performance

Shares of PAYC stock opened at $190.00 on Thursday. Paycom Software has a one year low of $146.15 and a one year high of $374.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $197.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $235.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.44 billion, a PE ratio of 32.20, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.21.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYCGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.15. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 24.60% and a net margin of 20.12%. The firm had revenue of $434.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Paycom Software will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Paycom Software Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.42%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Paycom Software by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,799,327 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,503,592,000 after purchasing an additional 32,038 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Paycom Software by 59.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,146,132 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $689,423,000 after purchasing an additional 801,539 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Paycom Software by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,911,316 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $581,056,000 after purchasing an additional 43,991 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Paycom Software by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,359,073 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $470,756,000 after purchasing an additional 108,505 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Paycom Software by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,153,280 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $370,480,000 after purchasing an additional 58,218 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.69% of the company’s stock.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

