Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) Issues Earnings Results

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The coal producer reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.08), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Peabody Energy had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 15.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.65 earnings per share.

Peabody Energy Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE:BTU opened at $25.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.88 and its 200-day moving average is $23.89. Peabody Energy has a 52-week low of $17.71 and a 52-week high of $31.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.06.

Peabody Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. Peabody Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.02%.

In related news, major shareholder Elliott Investment Management sold 489,643 shares of Peabody Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.69, for a total transaction of $11,599,642.67. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $479,722,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Peabody Energy news, CFO Mark Spurbeck sold 4,827 shares of Peabody Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.94, for a total transaction of $120,385.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,711,831.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Elliott Investment Management sold 489,643 shares of Peabody Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.69, for a total value of $11,599,642.67. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,250,000 shares in the company, valued at $479,722,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,283,252 shares of company stock valued at $149,524,162. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BTU. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Peabody Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Peabody Energy during the 1st quarter worth $289,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Peabody Energy by 93.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,535 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 14,285 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in Peabody Energy during the 1st quarter worth $1,206,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Peabody Energy by 54.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 47,644 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 16,787 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.33% of the company’s stock.

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, India, Brazil, Belgium, Chile, France, Indonesia, China, Vietnam, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Powder River Basin Mining, and Other U.S.

