Pennon Group Plc (LON:PNN) Receives GBX 965.83 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Pennon Group Plc (LON:PNN – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 965.83 ($12.11).

Separately, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,090 ($13.66) target price on shares of Pennon Group in a research report on Thursday, November 30th.

Get Pennon Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on PNN

Pennon Group Trading Down 1.9 %

Pennon Group Cuts Dividend

PNN stock opened at GBX 656 ($8.22) on Friday. Pennon Group has a one year low of GBX 532.83 ($6.68) and a one year high of GBX 928.50 ($11.64). The company has a market capitalization of £1.88 billion, a PE ratio of -10,933.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 0.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 724.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 688.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 340.01, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.27.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 25th will be given a dividend of GBX 14.04 ($0.18) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 25th. This represents a yield of 1.88%. Pennon Group’s payout ratio is currently -73,333.33%.

Pennon Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Pennon Group Plc provides clean water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It provides water and wastewater services for customers in Cornwall, Devon, and parts of Dorset and Somerset; water-only services in the areas of Dorset, Hampshire, and Wiltshire; and water and wastewater retail services to non-household customers in Great Britain.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pennon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pennon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.