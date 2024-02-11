PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Price Target Raised to $16.00 at B. Riley

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Free Report) had its price objective upped by B. Riley from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.41 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.45 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.46 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.74 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a neutral rating and a $13.50 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a hold rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.58.

Get PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PMT

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Stock Performance

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

NYSE:PMT opened at $13.79 on Wednesday. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $10.52 and a 12-month high of $15.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.49.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 99.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling at PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust

In other PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust news, Director Scott W. Carnahan sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total value of $539,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $278,047. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PMT. Almitas Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 54.9% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 94.9% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 53.2% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming boosted its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 294.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 6,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 4,880 shares in the last quarter. 66.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, primarily invests in mortgage-related assets in the United States. It operates through four segments: Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, Correspondent Production, and Corporate. The company's Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, CRT securities, distressed loans, real estate, and non-agency subordinated bonds.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.