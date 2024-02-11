PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Stock Holdings Lifted by Sanders Capital LLC

Sanders Capital LLC lifted its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,620,595 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,834 shares during the period. PepsiCo comprises 1.7% of Sanders Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Sanders Capital LLC owned about 0.34% of PepsiCo worth $782,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

PEP stock traded down $6.18 on Friday, reaching $167.67. 12,731,739 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,073,587. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $155.83 and a 12 month high of $196.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $168.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $171.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $230.52 billion, a PE ratio of 25.52, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 58.28%. The business had revenue of $27.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.265 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on PEP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $176.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $203.00 price objective on the stock. DZ Bank raised shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $181.00 to $179.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.31.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

