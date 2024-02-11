PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $27.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.40 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 58.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. PepsiCo updated its FY 2024 guidance to 8.150- EPS.
PepsiCo Price Performance
PEP stock opened at $167.67 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $168.53 and a 200 day moving average of $171.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $230.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.52, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.54. PepsiCo has a 1 year low of $155.83 and a 1 year high of $196.88.
PepsiCo Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.265 per share. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 77.02%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On PepsiCo
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PEP shares. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Friday. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $181.00 to $179.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $203.00 price objective for the company. DZ Bank upgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.31.
Read Our Latest Report on PepsiCo
About PepsiCo
PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.
