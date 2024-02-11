Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Sold by Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,612 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,817 shares during the period. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $2,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PM. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. 79.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

Shares of PM traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $89.12. The stock had a trading volume of 4,966,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,073,600. The firm has a market cap of $138.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.49. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.23 and a 12-month high of $103.79.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $9.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.99 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 116.29% and a net margin of 10.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 103.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total value of $942,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 198,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,703,629.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group cut Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $105.00 to $86.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.39.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

