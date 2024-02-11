Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Stock Position Decreased by CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd.

CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. lessened its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 44.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 579 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 456 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the second quarter valued at $25,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 134.8% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 263 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 82.1% in the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 306 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

PSX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $134.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com raised Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Phillips 66 from $151.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Phillips 66 currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.21.

Phillips 66 Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PSX traded down $1.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $145.66. The company had a trading volume of 2,889,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,213,616. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $89.74 and a 52 week high of $149.52. The stock has a market cap of $64.08 billion, a PE ratio of 9.42, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $134.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.04.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is 27.15%.

Insider Activity at Phillips 66

In related news, EVP Zhanna Golodryga sold 5,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $709,155.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,914 shares in the company, valued at $3,363,390. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Zhanna Golodryga sold 5,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $709,155.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,914 shares in the company, valued at $3,363,390. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 31,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total transaction of $4,127,657.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 103,351 shares in the company, valued at $13,457,333.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,653 shares of company stock worth $5,462,808 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

(Free Report)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.