Phillips Financial Management LLC Buys Shares of 16,500 BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO)

Phillips Financial Management LLC bought a new position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 16,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,684 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 1.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 175,829 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,976 shares in the last quarter. Goodwin Daniel L increased its stake in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Goodwin Daniel L now owns 111,127 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,094 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 178,348 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after buying an additional 2,915 shares in the last quarter.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals stock opened at $6.01 on Friday. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.98 and a 12 month high of $6.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.67.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be given a $0.019 dividend. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 13th.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds, the income from which is exempt from federal income tax.

