Phillips Financial Management LLC Has $192,000 Position in Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH)

Phillips Financial Management LLC grew its stake in Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH – Free Report) by 116.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 66,175 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,587 shares during the quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Community Health Systems were worth $192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 10.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 106,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after buying an additional 10,384 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Community Health Systems by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 69,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after acquiring an additional 24,099 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Community Health Systems by 4.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 238,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,830,000 after purchasing an additional 10,302 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 14.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 107,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 13,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,414,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,450,000 after purchasing an additional 93,270 shares during the last quarter. 76.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CYH has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Community Health Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Community Health Systems from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Community Health Systems from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.50.

Community Health Systems Trading Up 4.3 %

CYH stock opened at $3.89 on Friday. Community Health Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.01 and a 1-year high of $8.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.15. The firm has a market cap of $532.15 million, a PE ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.59.

Community Health Systems Company Profile

Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

