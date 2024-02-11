Phillips Financial Management LLC Has $274,000 Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Phillips Financial Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,191 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Visa during the 1st quarter valued at $2,717,000. Markel Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.3% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 961,105 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $213,144,000 after acquiring an additional 3,065 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter valued at $2,323,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the first quarter worth about $538,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter worth $1,496,000. Institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.
Visa Trading Up 0.2 %
NYSE V opened at $276.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $507.67 billion, a PE ratio of 31.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $264.58 and its 200 day moving average is $249.34. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $208.76 and a twelve month high of $279.99.
Visa Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.94%.
Insider Activity
In other news, CAO Peter M. Andreski sold 2,615 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.88, for a total transaction of $729,271.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,365,954.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total value of $2,084,688.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 29,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,456,790.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Peter M. Andreski sold 2,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.88, for a total value of $729,271.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,898 shares in the company, valued at $1,365,954.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 97,472 shares of company stock valued at $25,695,420 in the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages have issued reports on V. Citigroup lifted their price target on Visa from $296.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Visa from $287.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Visa from $243.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on Visa from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $290.55.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on V
Visa Profile
Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Visa
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/5 – 2/9
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- Cloudflare results spark analysts reset: 25% upside ahead
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- Beyond Nvidia: The hidden stars with 200% earnings growth
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.