Phillips Financial Management LLC Has $406,000 Position in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)

Phillips Financial Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Free Report) by 14.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,920 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,584 shares during the period. Phillips Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Old National Bancorp were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ONB. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Old National Bancorp by 59.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,663,094 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $485,881,000 after acquiring an additional 11,101,411 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Old National Bancorp by 37.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,378,748 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $546,744,000 after acquiring an additional 9,124,230 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Old National Bancorp by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,423,544 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $252,638,000 after acquiring an additional 5,465,409 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in Old National Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $61,389,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Old National Bancorp by 567.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,258,487 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,423,000 after buying an additional 2,770,060 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ONB opened at $16.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 0.84. Old National Bancorp has a twelve month low of $11.66 and a twelve month high of $18.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.58.

Old National Bancorp ( NASDAQ:ONB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $689.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $448.87 million. Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 17.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Old National Bancorp will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.87%.

Several research firms have weighed in on ONB. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Old National Bancorp from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Stephens lowered their price objective on Old National Bancorp from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup began coverage on Old National Bancorp in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on Old National Bancorp from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, agricultural loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

