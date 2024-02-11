Phillips Financial Management LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Phillips Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 626,659.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 114,446,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,722,318,000 after acquiring an additional 114,428,100 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,545,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232,407 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,841,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,858,000 after acquiring an additional 172,031 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,100,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,626,000 after purchasing an additional 18,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,905,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,758,000 after purchasing an additional 105,826 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF stock opened at $55.19 on Friday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $47.19 and a 1 year high of $55.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.82. The company has a market capitalization of $25.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

