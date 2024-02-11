Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

PIRS stock opened at $0.17 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.24. Pieris Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.14 and a 12-month high of $1.72. The company has a market cap of $16.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 0.51.

Get Pieris Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). The business had revenue of $19.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.74 million. Pieris Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 98.12% and a negative net margin of 59.25%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pieris Pharmaceuticals will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pieris Pharmaceuticals

About Pieris Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 9,665.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 21,581 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 21,360 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 30,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $43,000. 75.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops anticalin-based drugs. The company develops anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in human blood plasma and other bodily fluids.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pieris Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pieris Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.