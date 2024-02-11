Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Pieris Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
PIRS stock opened at $0.17 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.24. Pieris Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.14 and a 12-month high of $1.72. The company has a market cap of $16.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 0.51.
Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). The business had revenue of $19.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.74 million. Pieris Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 98.12% and a negative net margin of 59.25%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pieris Pharmaceuticals will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pieris Pharmaceuticals
About Pieris Pharmaceuticals
Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops anticalin-based drugs. The company develops anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in human blood plasma and other bodily fluids.
Featured Articles
