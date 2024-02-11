Piper Sandler Downgrades American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) to Neutral

Piper Sandler cut shares of American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Free Report) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $129.00 price objective on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on AFG. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on American Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on American Financial Group from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $128.75.

Shares of AFG opened at $122.76 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. American Financial Group has a 52-week low of $105.22 and a 52-week high of $139.30.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 22.53% and a net margin of 10.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.99 EPS. Research analysts forecast that American Financial Group will post 11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a $2.50 dividend. This is a positive change from American Financial Group’s previous None dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.26%.

In other news, Director Amy Y. Murray sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.15, for a total transaction of $100,427.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,398.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other American Financial Group news, SVP Michelle A. Gillis sold 5,176 shares of American Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total value of $626,296.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,490,012. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Amy Y. Murray sold 850 shares of American Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.15, for a total value of $100,427.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 909 shares in the company, valued at $107,398.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,715 shares of company stock worth $1,049,563 in the last ninety days. 14.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in American Financial Group by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,798,244 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,068,987,000 after purchasing an additional 197,992 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in American Financial Group by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,288,375 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $925,563,000 after purchasing an additional 81,293 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in American Financial Group by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,710,065 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $525,973,000 after purchasing an additional 654,442 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in American Financial Group by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,838,501 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $456,359,000 after purchasing an additional 191,269 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in American Financial Group by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,841,741 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $349,335,000 after purchasing an additional 44,103 shares during the period. 63.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

