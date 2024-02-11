PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) Given New $110.00 Price Target at JMP Securities

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT – Free Report) had its target price lifted by JMP Securities from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

PJT has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on PJT Partners from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Wolfe Research reissued an underperform rating and issued a $89.00 target price on shares of PJT Partners in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a neutral rating and issued a $99.00 target price (down from $108.00) on shares of PJT Partners in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn cut PJT Partners from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PJT Partners has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $99.50.

Get PJT Partners alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on PJT

PJT Partners Stock Performance

Shares of PJT opened at $97.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $97.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.80. PJT Partners has a 52-week low of $59.61 and a 52-week high of $104.15. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.62 and a beta of 0.68.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.20. PJT Partners had a return on equity of 17.94% and a net margin of 7.09%. The firm had revenue of $328.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that PJT Partners will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PJT Partners Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Ji-Yeun Lee sold 10,000 shares of PJT Partners stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.76, for a total transaction of $897,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 83,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,487,868.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PJT. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in PJT Partners in the third quarter valued at about $14,387,000. Walleye Capital LLC grew its stake in PJT Partners by 5,714.8% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 178,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,464,000 after acquiring an additional 175,901 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in PJT Partners by 2,871.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 173,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,809,000 after acquiring an additional 167,978 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in PJT Partners by 2,850.2% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 138,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,005,000 after acquiring an additional 133,903 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 934.8% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 129,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,230,000 after purchasing an additional 117,322 shares in the last quarter. 73.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PJT Partners

(Get Free Report)

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and capital markets advisory, restructuring and special situations, and shareholder advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers advisory services to clients on various transactions, including mergers and acquisitions (M&A), spin-offs, activism defense, contested M&A, joint ventures, minority investments, and divestitures.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PJT Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PJT Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.