Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) Shares Sold by CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd.

CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. lessened its position in Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP – Free Report) by 68.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,923 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 14,857 shares during the quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd.’s holdings in Plains GP were worth $112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Plains GP during the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Plains GP by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,518,722 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $40,602,000 after acquiring an additional 25,694 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP raised its holdings in Plains GP by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 4,871,231 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $78,524,000 after acquiring an additional 539,000 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Plains GP by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 291,686 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,702,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in Plains GP by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 11,809 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares during the last quarter. 84.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PAGP has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Plains GP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Plains GP from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.22.

Plains GP Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of PAGP traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.21. 4,209,347 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,606,579. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. has a twelve month low of $11.79 and a twelve month high of $17.05. The stock has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Plains GP Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.3175 per share. This is a positive change from Plains GP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 124.51%.

Plains GP Profile

Plains GP Holdings, L.P., through its subsidiary, Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs). The company engages in the transportation of crude oil and NGLs on pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

