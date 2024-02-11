Porvair plc (LON:PRV) Insider Sells £1,722,500 in Stock

Porvair plc (LON:PRV – Get Free Report) insider Ben Stocks sold 265,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 650 ($8.15), for a total value of £1,722,500 ($2,159,333.08).

Porvair Stock Performance

Shares of LON PRV opened at GBX 648 ($8.12) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 631.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 603.65. The company has a market cap of £300.41 million, a P/E ratio of 1,851.43 and a beta of 0.78. Porvair plc has a 12 month low of GBX 5.22 ($0.07) and a 12 month high of GBX 678 ($8.50).

Porvair Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be given a GBX 4 ($0.05) dividend. This is an increase from Porvair’s previous dividend of $2.00. This represents a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd. Porvair’s payout ratio is currently 1,714.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Porvair in a report on Monday, February 5th.

Porvair Company Profile

Porvair plc, a filtration and environmental technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells filtration and separation equipment in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Laboratory, and Metal Melt Quality. The Aerospace & Industrial segment designs and manufactures a range of specialist filtration equipment for aerospace, energy, and industrial applications.

