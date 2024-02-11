PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Position Increased by Boston Financial Mangement LLC

Boston Financial Mangement LLC increased its stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 7.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,201 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PPG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 163,082.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,157,889 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $522,813,000 after buying an additional 4,155,341 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 602,706.2% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,640,291 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $331,994,000 after buying an additional 2,639,853 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the fourth quarter worth $318,155,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 280.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,734,894 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $227,393,000 after buying an additional 1,279,104 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,775,122 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $348,944,000 after buying an additional 581,750 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries Trading Up 0.7 %

PPG Industries stock opened at $139.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.91 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.30. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $120.32 and a 52 week high of $152.89.

PPG Industries Announces Dividend

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.04. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.79% and a net margin of 6.96%. The business had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.69%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PPG. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on PPG Industries from $158.00 to $156.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on PPG Industries from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on PPG Industries from $154.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of PPG Industries in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Vertical Research raised PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.93.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

