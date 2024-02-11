PrairieSky Royalty (PSK) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.22 per share for the quarter.

PrairieSky Royalty Stock Performance

Shares of PSK opened at C$22.05 on Friday. PrairieSky Royalty has a 1 year low of C$19.55 and a 1 year high of C$26.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.58, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$23.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$24.45. The firm has a market cap of C$5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 23.21, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.75.

Get PrairieSky Royalty alerts:

PrairieSky Royalty Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 15th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. PrairieSky Royalty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.05%.

Insider Transactions at PrairieSky Royalty

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other PrairieSky Royalty news, Senior Officer Daniel James Bertram purchased 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$24.38 per share, with a total value of C$67,045.00. In related news, Senior Officer Daniel James Bertram purchased 2,750 shares of PrairieSky Royalty stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$24.38 per share, for a total transaction of C$67,045.00. Also, Director Margaret Anne Mckenzie acquired 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$24.79 per share, with a total value of C$743,679.00. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 49,600 shares of company stock worth $1,215,354. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PSK shares. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$29.50 to C$27.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. National Bankshares cut their price target on PrairieSky Royalty from C$28.00 to C$25.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on PrairieSky Royalty from C$24.75 to C$25.25 in a research note on Friday, October 20th. ATB Capital raised their target price on PrairieSky Royalty from C$23.00 to C$26.50 in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on PrairieSky Royalty from C$27.50 to C$27.25 in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PrairieSky Royalty presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$25.83.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PSK

PrairieSky Royalty Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd., a pure-play royalty company, holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It holds an interest in approximately 9.7 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights, 8.6 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests, and other acreage.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PrairieSky Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PrairieSky Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.