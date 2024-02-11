Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) Price Target Lowered to C$132.00 at Raymond James

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD – Free Report) (NYSE:PDS) had its target price reduced by Raymond James from C$137.00 to C$132.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.
PD has been the topic of a number of other reports. ATB Capital cut their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$140.00 to C$126.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 8th. National Bankshares set a C$135.00 price target on Precision Drilling in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Precision Drilling from C$135.00 to C$120.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. TD Securities dropped their price target on Precision Drilling from C$125.00 to C$115.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Precision Drilling from C$125.00 to C$122.00 in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Precision Drilling presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$121.08.
Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services and Completion and Production Services.
