Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Premier (NASDAQ:PINC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PINC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Premier from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Barclays assumed coverage on Premier in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an equal weight rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Benchmark lowered their target price on Premier from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Premier has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.44.

Shares of PINC opened at $21.24 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.28, a P/E/G ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 0.37. Premier has a 1-year low of $18.89 and a 1-year high of $33.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. Premier’s dividend payout ratio is 60.43%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Premier by 153.3% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Premier by 71.7% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Premier by 62.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Premier by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi lifted its holdings in Premier by 397.6% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 1,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. 66.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and workforce solutions.

