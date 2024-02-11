Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 1,417 Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,534 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF worth $3,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the second quarter valued at $248,000. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the second quarter valued at $518,000. Emerald Advisors LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 7.6% in the second quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 13,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 11.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 46,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after acquiring an additional 4,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF alerts:

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ CIBR opened at $59.17 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.29 and a 200-day moving average of $49.01. The stock has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 1.00. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a 52-week low of $38.41 and a 52-week high of $59.33.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Dividend Announcement

About First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.1658 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd.

(Free Report)

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.