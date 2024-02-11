Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Buys 1,902 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,902 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $3,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWM. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 64.9% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Up 1.6 %

IWM stock opened at $199.34 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $161.67 and a 52-week high of $205.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $194.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $185.09.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

