Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Buys 63,186 Shares of ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:URTY)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:URTY – Free Report) by 129.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,017 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,186 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.88% of ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 worth $3,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 by 58.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 in the first quarter valued at $388,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 by 408.8% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 35,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,655,000 after buying an additional 28,336 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 in the first quarter valued at $429,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 in the first quarter valued at $94,000.

ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 Price Performance

URTY opened at $44.29 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.30 and its 200 day moving average is $37.97. ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 has a fifty-two week low of $25.36 and a fifty-two week high of $50.75.

About ProShares UltraPro Russell2000

The ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 (URTY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund provides 3x leveraged exposure to a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap companies. URTY was launched on Feb 11, 2010 and is managed by ProShares.

