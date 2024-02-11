Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Buys 9,603 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT – Free Report) by 900.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,670 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,603 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF were worth $3,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 1,146.2% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 900.0% during the third quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 97.4% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 900.0% during the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Price Performance

RYT opened at $34.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 1.18. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $213.47 and a 1-year high of $286.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.98.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RYT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 technology companies. RYT was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

