Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,581 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,221 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $1,925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in Valero Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in Valero Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Valero Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Quarry LP boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 1,676.9% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 231 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 190.0% in the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 290 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. 77.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on VLO. Citigroup began coverage on Valero Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Valero Energy from $154.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Barclays increased their price objective on Valero Energy from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.62.

Valero Energy Stock Performance

Shares of VLO stock opened at $143.06 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $131.24 and a 200 day moving average of $131.33. Valero Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $104.18 and a 52 week high of $152.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.78, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.60. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 31.86% and a net margin of 6.10%. The company had revenue of $35.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $8.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 14.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st will be paid a $1.07 dividend. This is a positive change from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.31%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.