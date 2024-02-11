Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 69.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 30,921 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $2,948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Eaton in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Eaton in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Eaton in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in Eaton in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. 81.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eaton

In other Eaton news, insider Ernest W. Marshall, Jr. sold 19,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.17, for a total value of $5,395,107.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,712 shares in the company, valued at $8,116,427.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Ernest W. Marshall, Jr. sold 19,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.17, for a total transaction of $5,395,107.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,712 shares in the company, valued at $8,116,427.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 2,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.05, for a total transaction of $601,823.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,653,589.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eaton Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ETN opened at $277.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $243.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $226.41. Eaton Co. plc has a 52-week low of $155.38 and a 52-week high of $278.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.04.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.08. Eaton had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The company had revenue of $5.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.06 earnings per share. Eaton’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ETN shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Eaton from $220.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Eaton from $255.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Eaton from $220.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Eaton from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.92.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

